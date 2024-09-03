The Six anxiously await an update following previous events as Johnny and Phil join forces to track down Linda’s whereabouts.

Meanwhile, Stacey tries to make an effort for Charli’s first birthday party, but things go from bad to worse when she burns the cake.

Later, The Slaters gather at No.31 for Charli’s karaoke party but it’s not long before things go pear shaped when Stacey is forced to leave the celebrations.

Elsewhere, Suki finds herself in the firing line when Eve riles at her for bailing on Charli’s party.

Also, Denise finds Chelsea in a state and comforts her back at No.20.

EastEnders, BBC One, tonight at 7.30pm or watch on BBC iPlayer now

Tom is confronted by Belle in The Woolpack following recent events. Amelia steps in and reveals they’re now in a relationship.

Belle tells Tom to leave Amelia alone. He has all the power and enjoys making her feel scared as he tells her to back off, leaving her deeply shaken.

Meanwhile, Will is shocked.

Elsewhere, when Nate finally admits his news to Tracy, neither is willing to admit their feelings and Nate leaves, covering his upset.

Emmerdale, ITV1, tonight at 7.30pm