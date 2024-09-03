Louisa Lytton has reprised her role as Ruby Allen in EastEnders

The character will be back on screen later this year for a prolonged stint.

Speaking on her return, Louisa Lytton said:

“I am thrilled to have been asked back to the Square to revisit Ruby once more, and to shed some light on what the past three years have been like for her during her time away from Walford. I’ve always loved playing Ruby as there is never a dull moment and I cannot wait for everyone to see what Ruby has in store.”

Viewers last saw Ruby in September 2021 when she departed Walford, claiming that she was expecting Martin Fowler’s (James Bye) baby. Martin was sceptical of Ruby’s claims, especially after learning about Ruby’s web of lies that had led to Stacey’s (Lacey Turner) wrongful imprisonment.

Whilst it is uncertain whether Ruby was in fact telling the truth about her pregnancy, her return is sure to cause chaos for Martin and Stacey who both thought they had seen the back of her for good…

Chris Clenshaw, Executive Producer said:

“I’m delighted to welcome Louisa Lytton back to the role of Ruby Allen. Ruby’s departure from Walford left many unanswered questions for Martin and Stacey, and her return is sure to unearth a whole heap of drama for her character and all those involved.”

EastEnders, first look on the BBC iPlayer and every Monday to Thursday on BBC One at 7.30pm