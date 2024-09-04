Dancer 2/1 to appear in jungle following Strictly axing…

Ex-Strictly dancer Giovanni Pernice is 2/1 to appear on I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! with bookies, following his axing from the Saturday night BBC show. Rumours have been hotting up around the Italian’s next move following his Strictly fall out with a stint in the I’m A Celeb jungle emerging as a strong possibility.

Coronation Street actor Alan Halsall is 1/3 to appear down under this year, shortly followed at 4/11 by darts legend Phil Taylor.

Actress Helen Worth is 9/2 after her character Gail Platt departs Coronation Street, with ex-Prime Ministers Liz Truss (12/1) and Boris Johnson (20/1) also in the running to take on the Australian challenge.

Spokesperson for William Hill , Lee Phelps:

“Giovanni Pernice is now 2/1 to appear on I’m A Celeb this year after his publicised fall out with Strictly. Alan Halsall (1/3), Phil Taylor (4/11) and Coleen Rooney (7/4) are all well fancied to appear on the popular ITV show, with ex-footballer Peter Crouch 4/1 to enter the jungle.

“Since Matt Hancock and Nigel Farage’s inclusion on the show in the last few years, political figures have become a big draw and former Prime Ministers Liz Truss and Boris Johnson are 12/1 and 20/1 respectively to appear this season.”

William Hill – TV/Specials – I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!



To take part in I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!:

Alan Halsall 1/3 Phil Taylor 4/11 Coleen Rooney 7/4 Giovanni Pernice 2/1 Tulisa Contostavlos 4/1 Peter Crouch 4/1 Helen Worth 9/2 Natalie Cassidy 5/1 Ricky Hatton 11/2 Kell Brook 13/2