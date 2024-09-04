UnchainedTV, a streaming platform for plant-based lifestyle content, launches its latest celebrity-driven show…

Party Rock Farmhouse, featuring LMFAO’s Redfoo, his partner, Jazzy, and their adorable 1-year-old daughter, Ily is the latest programme to build on the platform’s reputation for showcasing celebrities embracing a vegan lifestyle. Redfoo’s vibrant and hilarious personality, famously showcased in the hits “Sexy and I Know It” and “Party Rock Anthem,” is very much on display as he and Jazzy dive in for some gourmet, plant-based cooking in their kitchen.

Following the success of At Home With The Jenners, starring Brandon and Cayley Jenner, UnchainedTV continues to be the go-to destination for plant-based families sharing their thriving vegan lives. Party Rock Farmhouse offers an intimate look into Redfoo and Jazzy’s home as they navigate parenthood and maintain their commitment to a plant-based lifestyle for health, sustainability and the animals.

Viewers will see how the family prepares delicious vegan meals, including Jazzy’s mouthwatering lasagna and Redfoo’s broccoli sprout wraps. The show will also highlight Redfoo’s ingenious new app, Doctor Only Plants, designed to assist others in adopting and maintaining a vegan lifestyle, complete with cooking tips and recipes, all completely free.

Redfoo also explains why sprouting at home is a fun way to have fresh superfoods at one’s fingertips and shows viewers how to use The Sprouting Company’s home kit to produce some of the most nutritious food on the planet. Audiences also meet Straw and Berry, two affectionate, rescued pigs who live with the family in their sprawling Southern California compound, along with rescued cows and turkeys, all living their best lives. Says Redfoo, “I’m vegan and I know it,” putting a plant-based twist on the lyrics he made famous.

Jane Velez-Mitchell, UnchainedTV’s President:

“We’re excited to welcome Redfoo, Jazzy and little Ily to the UnchainedTV family,” said . “Their energy, creativity and dedication to veganism perfectly align with our mission to showcase how celebrities are thriving on a plant-based diet.”

Party Rock Farmhouse is available exclusively on UnchainedTV’s streaming platform. Watch the trailer here: https://watch.unchainedtv.com/videos/party-rock-farmhouse-trailer.