The first and second series of the Italian Riviera set historical drama has been acquired by UKTV…

UKTV today announces the acquisition of Hotel Portofino series one and two for U and U&DRAMA. The first series will air on Friday 27th September at 9pm, followed by a UK premiere of the second series later in the year.

The hit drama, produced by Eagle Eye Drama in association with Beta Film, which also handles international distribution, has been sold to over 70 territories, including Scandinavia, the Netherlands, and North America where is has been released to great acclaim.

Hotel Portofino is a historical drama about a British family who establish a hotel for upper class travellers on the magical Italian Riviera during the 1920s. In the first series, co-proprietor and moving spirit, Bella Ainsworth (Natascha McElhorne) is short of staff and ready money.

Her guests, including the imperious Lady Latchmere (Anna Chancellor), are demanding and hard-to-please; and she’s being targeted by a scheming and corrupt local politician, Signor Danioni (Pasquale Esposito), who threatens to drag her into the red-hot political cauldron of Mussolini’s Italy. Bella also has her aristocratic but caddish husband, Cecil (Mark Umbers), to deal with as he obsesses over arranging an advantageous marriage for their son to secure the future of the Ainsworth family’s estate back in England and finding the money to pay for his dilettante lifestyle.

In series two, Bella is looking forward to her son Lucian’s (Oliver Dench) imminent arrival for a vacation and the chance to discuss her plans for the hotel with him. However, a shadow begins to fall over her plans, when her no-good husband Cecil turns up unannounced in Portofino. In the middle of the hot Italian summer, Bella will be forced to confront the reality of her relationship with Cecil and decide whether to accept him back into her life or not. Especially considering her growing friendship with a handsome local architect, Marco Bonacini (Giorgio Marchesi).