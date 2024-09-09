September starts to mark the end of summer, and this month on Rakuten TV is it serving up a storm…

This month viewers can enjoy windy drama with the release of hit film Twisters and psychological thriller Trap.

New to rent and keep Trap is written, directed, and produced by M. Night Shyamalan, a psychological thriller starring Josh Hartnett and Ariel Donoghue, where a father and his teenage daughter realise they’re at the centre of a dark and sinister event while watching a concert. Available to buy and rent from 16th September.

Available now is Twisters is an edge-of-your-seat action adventure, starring Glen Powell and Daisy Edgar Jones. As the storm season intensifies, a group of storm chasers fight for their lives as multiple tornados converge over central Oklahoma. Available to rent and purchase now.

Fans of Korean drama will lap up the new black comedy horror mystery Sleep in which a young expectant wife must figure out how to stop her husband’s nightmarish sleepwalking habits before he harms himself or his family. Available to rent now.

Brand new titles this month also include Fitting In, Fast Charlie, Confidential Informant and A Little White Lie.

Newly added free to watch films include a selection of family, action, sci-fi and romance films are added to the free to watch with adverts section, including Alpha & Omega, A Weekend with the Family, Earthling, How to Train Your Puppy/Husband, Finding Love in Mountain View, Bigfoot and Born to Race.

Also this month, viewers can delve in two newly added channels: Filmrise True Crime and Desi Play TV, featuring a wide range of Indian TV programmes.

Rakuten TV has a Mega Movie Weekend on the 20th – 22nd September, where titles including Anyone But You and Kung Fu Panda will be available to buy and keep at discounted prices. Rakuten TV is one of Europe’s leading streaming platforms, enables viewers to rent, purchase or to watch films and entertainment content for free without a subscription.