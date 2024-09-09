Some of Global’s biggest music brands to get all new sister stations, launching across the UK this Thursday…

Global today revealed that the company will launch 12 brand new radio stations for some of the UK’s biggest commercial radio brands, launching in just three days, on Thursday 12th September, 2024.

12 on the 12th… Most of Global’s biggest music brands will all get brand new sister stations. It follows the huge success Global has seen from launching popular brand extensions including Heart Dance, Capital Dance, and the millions of listeners tuning into nostalgia and mood stations like Heart 80s and Smooth Relax.

Radio listening in the UK is experiencing significant growth, driven largely by digital platforms like DAB and smart speakers. According to recent RAJAR figures, a record 50 million people in the UK listen to the radio every week. Smart speaker listening now represents 17% of total radio listening, a 18% increase year-on-year.

James Rea, Chief Broadcasting and Content Officer at Global:

“Global is home to the most loved radio brands in the UK, and we’re thrilled to be expanding our offering with one of the biggest simultaneous launches of new radio stations in the country’s history. In an age dominated by algorithms, our dedicated teams meticulously craft playlists, sound design, and features to provide our listeners with tailored genres and eras, offering constant companionship throughout their day. A huge thanks to all the talented Globallers who have made these new stations possible. All will be revealed soon!”

The 12 stations expand Global’s market-leading brands, and will launch this Thursday, 12th September, giving listeners even more choice from Global. The brand new stations will all be available on Global Player, the official app for all of Global’s radio brands and content, as well smart speakers, online and DAB Digital Radio (D2 for some stations, DAB London for some stations).

All the new stations will all be available on Global Player, the official app for all of Global’s radio stations, podcasts and playlists from Thursday 12th September, 2024.