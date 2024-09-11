ITV1 propulsive thriller Red Eye has been recommissioned for a second series…

Jing Lusi will return as DS Hana Li with a new conspiracy to solve in the high-octane world of Red Eye. Lesley Sharp and Jemma Moore also reprise their roles as Head of MI5 Madeline Delaney and journalist Jess Li, with news on further guest casting available closer to filming, commencing next year.

Written and created by Peter A Dowling the series is produced by Wales based independent production company Bad Wolf – the Sony Pictures Television-backed company – founded in 2015 by Jane Tranter and Julie Gardner. The news of Red Eye’s recommission comes as the edge-of-your-seat series hits 29.3m million streams on ITVX to date while it reached audiences in excess of 8 million viewers on ITV1 and STV.

Since its launch on 21 April on ITV1/STV and ITVX, the first episode has been watched by 8.3 million viewers across all devices, making it the fourth highest new drama title across all channels and platforms to break 8 million in the first half of this year. 8.3 million is the official 28-day consolidated figure.

ITV’s Head of Drama Polly Hill:

“I am so delighted to see the success of Red Eye. It’s incredible to get an audience of over 8 million and a huge thank you to everyone involved for making such a brilliant and addictive thriller. I can’t wait for audiences to see where Pete takes series 2. It’s another exciting ride!”

The first outing of the drama starring Jing Lusi, Richard Armitage, Lesley Sharp and Jemma Moore is an adrenaline-filled story told over six parts, set between an all night flight from London to Beijing, the streets of London, and the corridors of power within Whitehall.

The episodes were all made available to stream on ITVX ahead of the linear broadcast at 9pm on Sundays. And it proved to be addictive viewing; 93% of the viewers watching this way had clicked into all 6 episodes within a week.