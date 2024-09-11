Birmingham Rep today released a new rehearsal video of the cast of Becoming Nancy ahead of its UK Premiere in October 2024.

Becoming Nancy is a coming-of-age story about first love, friendship, and finding your voice.

It’s 1979 and David Starr is unquestionably one of the smartest, most talented sixth formers in East Dulwich – he’s got a wild imagination, a vocal range to die for, and a bedroom plastered with posters of his beloved pop idols: Blondie, Sting, and Kate Bush.

But being clever, with a great taste in music may not be enough to get him through secondary school, where, to his great surprise, he’s just been given the lead role of Nancy, in the school play, Oliver!

The unconventional casting sends shockwaves to everyone around him – including his parents, his aunt, and his classmates. Before long, it seems like everybody has an opinion on whether David should go on with the show, inspiring him to turn to his no-nonsense best friend Frances and his unlikely co-star Maxie, the enigmatic captain of the football team.

This new musical has a book by Elliot Davis, music by George Stiles, lyrics by Anthony Drewe, additional music and lyrics by Terry Ronald, Elliot Davis and George Stiles based on the novel by Terry Ronald and directed and choreographed by Jerry Mitchell. Mitchell’s production of The Devil Wears Prada will also open in the West End in October 2024.

Jerry Mitchell, the two-time Tony Award-winning director and choreographer was returning to New York from the UK in 2013 when he came across the book Becoming Nancy at Heathrow Airport. By the time he reached the US he knew he had to make the story into a musical!

Jerry Mitchell:

“This beautiful story about finding your true self and the spotlight each of us deserves is going to be a joy to share with audiences of all ages.”

This exciting new musical, which originally premiered at Alliance Theatre in Atlanta, is being built and rehearsed at The Rep.

Box Office Information:

Dates & Times: Wednesday 2 October – Saturday 2 November 2024, Mondays – Saturdays at 7.30pm and Thursdays and Saturday matinees at 2.30pm.

Tickets: www.birmingham-rep.co.uk