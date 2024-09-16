The American style format was met with mixed opinions from viewers, but its back for more…

Described by ITV as an ‘iconic game show’ all the iconic memorable parts from the UK version of the 80s and 90s – produced by STV in Glasgow – were not part of the recent reboot that took its entire template from the original stateside version, even the memorable ‘spin to win’ theme tune was lacking.

However, despite the culture shock of the new way of doing things ITV has recommissioned Wheel of Fortune with comedian, chat show host, radio presenter and actor Graham Norton back as host, as a new batch of contestants once again spin to win.

The commission sees Wheel of Fortune returning for a nine hour long episodes, which includes a celebrity Christmas special. The pressure is on as they pick a letter to solve the puzzle, but who has what it takes in this thrilling game of skill and luck. The ‘epic game show’ – as ITV call it – will once again be centred around a giant carnival wheel as the contestants spin to win for a life changing cash prize.

Graham Norton:

“I’m thrilled we are coming back for a second series to challenge more contestants to solve more word puzzles and hopefully they come away with even more cash. It’s a game of skill and luck, so you just never know which way it will go and I’m excited to see who can hold their nerve against the wheel.”

The reason the show may not differ from the American format is that the show is produced by Whisper North, part of the Sony Pictures Television-backed Whisper Group. Which is more common practice for overseas variations these days where the production is a like-for-like copy rather than an adaption. The original US show is produced by Sony Pictures Television Studios, a Sony Pictures Entertainment Company.

The memorable UK version from STV saw hosts over the years including Nicky Campbell, John Leslie and Bradley Walsh.

Katie Rawcliffe, Head of Entertainment Commissioning at ITV:

“We are excited to bring back this iconic game show for a second series after a successful launch earlier this year. Graham with his wit and humour is the perfect host for this fun, exciting, fast paced game of luck and skill.”