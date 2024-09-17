Global, the Media and Entertainment Group, has today announced that it is launching Podcast Live Events.

The first podcast to tour will be The News Agents, presented by Emily Maitlis, Jon Sopel and Lewis Goodall. The News Agents Live On Stage, will premiere at the Royal Albert Hall later this year.

Matt Todd, Director of Programming at the Royal Albert Hall:

“We’re delighted to be welcoming The News Agents to the Hall this year. Our venue has been a crucible of discussion and debate for more than 150 years, and we’re thrilled to have one of the country’s biggest news and current affairs podcasts to add to that legacy.”

Known for their in-depth analysis and relaxed and engaging discussions, The News Agents Live On Stage will offer listeners an exclusive opportunity to experience Emily, Jon and Lewis’ takes on the biggest stories in news and current affairs, in front of a live audience at the iconic Royal Albert Hall on Sunday 1 December 2024.

“I’m delighted that we’re taking The News Agents on the road and I’m excited to see and hear from our brilliant listeners at our first live show at The Royal Albert Hall in December.” – Emily Mitlis, The News Agents

The News Agents Live On Stage marks the launch of Global’s plan to host more live podcast events, bringing fans their favourite shows from Global’s award-winning podcast slate, live and in person at venues across the UK.

Tickets for The News Agents Live On Stage will be available on general sale from 10am on Friday 20 September and can be purchased through Global Player, the official app for all of Global’s radio stations, podcasts and playlists.

“I cannot think of a better venue to venture out of News Agents HQ for the first time than The Royal Albert Hall. The News Agents Live On Stage will bring all the analysis and debate from the podcast and no doubt a lot of fun and laughter too.” – Jon Sopel, The News Agents