The pastel-hued, fictional town of Balamory is set to return to screens, the Beeb have announced.

The show is set in the picturesque village of Balamory where pretty, coloured houses nestle round a charming harbour, with stories centred around a nursery school and their teacher.

Originally produced between 2002 until 2005, over two decades later the show will receive a revamp and is sure to be a nostalgic hit with parents who grew up watching the show themselves, as well as with their little ones.

Kate Morton, Head of Commissioning 0-6 for BBC Children’s and Education said:

“A whole new generation will discover and enjoy Balamory as we bring families together with this new update for CBeebies. It will be a real treat for parents who grew up with the show to now introduce their little ones to the brightly coloured world getting to know a host of old and new characters together.”

Filming is anticipated to take place in Scotland once more, but it’s not yet been decided if the original setting of Tobermory will be used.

BBC Children’s and Education are interested in ideas from producers where some of the original characters will be included in the series alongside a host of new faces for preschoolers to get to know.

The BBC have committed to two series, each containing 10 fourteen-minute episodes.