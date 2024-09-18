Freddie rushes after Bobby, who accuses him of getting Anna pregnant. As Martin restrains Bobby, Anna arrives and insists this is not what he thinks.

As Bobby and Anna storm into the Beale house mid-argument, all hell breaks loose.

Meanwhile, Vinny’s party gets underway at The Albert, and Suki is shocked by Nish’s heartfelt compliments about her parenting.

Vinny is touched when Nish gives him his present However, when Vinny shows it to Suki, she insists that the gift is another stunt to buy his love

Elsewhere, Teddy is delighted that Reiss has sorted his books. A reporter accosts Reiss to get an interview, having been tipped off that he’s defending his wife’s killer.

EastEnders, BBC One, tonight at 7.30pm or watch on BBC iPlayer now

Betsy summons Sabrina to the precinct and admits she’s done something really bad.

Having spotted the bistro van with a dashcam, Lisa and Dee-Dee go through the footage hoping to trace the company who sent the package to Joel containing the drugs he used on Lauren. Having ascertained that the parcel was from a private health clinic, Lisa calls them to provide details of the sender. Has Joel’s old package become new evidence?

Meanwhile, Tyrone and the girls video call Dorin but Alina ends the call abruptly and explains that it upsets Dorin. When Fiz asserts that she’d never have returned Alina’s passport if she’d known this would happen, they’re horrified to realise the call is still connected and Alina heard every word. Will this be the final straw for Alina?

Elsewhere, as Max and Lauren enjoy breakfast at the café, Lauren receives a call from the hospital telling her to come as quickly as possible. In the hospital, the doctor explains to a terrified Lauren that Frankie suffered a seizure and they have taken him for a scan.

Also, Bethany returns from a wasted shopping trip explaining she’s tried on various swimsuits but they made her look fat. Daisy reveals to a disappointed Ryan that she’s looking after Bertie while Daniel takes Bethany to the airport.

Summer urges Billy to reach a compromise with Bernie over Paul’s funeral.

Coronation Street, ITV1, tonight at 8pm

Caleb has some devastating news.

He’s also surprised when Will asks for a loan in return for his shares in the haulage business.

Meanwhile, Jai is defeated when Arthur continues to ignore him.

Elsewhere, Billy and Dawn are furious.

Emmerdale, ITV1, tonight at 7.30pm