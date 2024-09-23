The programme will return to ITV2 and ITVX on Sunday 6th October at 9pm.

Hosted by AJ Odudu and Will Best, Big Brother: Live Launch will reveal a new batch of housemates as they prepare to take up residence in the nation’s most iconic house, which has been given a fresh lick of paint ahead of the new series. Expect gripping nominations, elaborate tasks, live evictions plus new twists and turns with all the must-see action playing out inside this famous abode.

The public once again holds all the cards, voting throughout the series and ultimately deciding who will leave this experience with a life changing cash prize.

Big Brother: Late & Live will complement the series with exclusive guest commentary, debates, and the first live interview with each evictee.

There will also be live feed seven nights a week on ITVX and STV Player.

ITV note that its version of ‘the original social experiment’, which is produced by Initial (part of Banijay UK), has been streamed 70 million times thus far on ITVX.