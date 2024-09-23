Nish presses on with his scheme to frame Vinny for the money laundering at the Chicken shop, staging a handover of cash between Vinny and Harti. Despite Suki’s warnings, Vinny chooses to follow Nish’s instructions and heads to a secret drop-off location.

Suki demands an audience with Harti in the café, where he reveals that Nish has tipped off the police and they will arrest Vinny when he arrives.

Suki acts quickly, and when Vinny returns to No.41, she urges him to get out of Walford. Vinny hops into a cab to leave, but little do they know, it’s a trap.

Meanwhile, it’s the day of Debbie’s funeral, and Martin arrives at No.25 to support Reiss following a call from Sonia. As the pair are about to leave, Brenda and Hugh arrive to make it clear that Reiss is not welcome.

Martin arranges a wake in The Vic in a show of support for Reiss. Reiss is touched and starts to read his eulogy for Debbie, but he’s interrupted by Bianca who bursts in demanding answers.

Elsewhere, Teddy and Sharon join forces to convince Phil to give Harry a trial shift at The Arches. Harry agrees but only after Jack makes a comment about his work ethic. Later, Teddy visits Jack at No.27 and issues a threat as recompense for his comments towards Harry.

EastEnders, BBC One, tonight at 7.30pm or watch on BBC iPlayer now

Sarah is dismissive when Carla suggests that with Bethany out of the way, Daniel and Daisy might get back together.

Having returned home from visiting Daisy, Daniel takes a call from a Turkish number. Daniel breaks the news to Sarah that Bethany is in intensive care and they need to go to Turkey immediately. What has happened to Bethany?

Whilst frantically packing a bag for Turkey, Sarah notices her passport has expired.

Meanwhile, Joel approaches Dee-Dee with their wedding rings, declaring that he still loves her and the rings are a reminder of everything he’s lost. As Dee-Dee recoils, Ed and Ronnie step in, will they take the law into their own hands?

Elsewhere, Dylan confesses to Sean that Mason didn’t steal the customer’s purse, it was Betsy. Will Betsy finally come clean?

Also, Roy calls at the hospital where he finds a tearful Lauren who explains that Frankie is having a scan to check for any brain damage.

Gemma tries to come up with a compromise as Bernie and Billy continue to clash over Paul’s funeral.

Coronation Street, ITV1, tonight at 8pm

Belle gets a call from her landlord Kim, warning her that the house has been left in a mess.

Lydia supports Belle as they prepare to enter the house together.

Meanwhile, Victoria makes a discovery.

Elsewhere, John is furious.

Emmerdale, ITV1, tonight at 7.30pm