Following several controversies the SCD opener failed to draw the viewers like previous series – leaving some bookies to ponder if the glitterball trophy will soon be in the TV skip…

As a result of BBC One’s lowest viewing figures for the first live show since the series began in 2004, Strictly Come Dancing is odds-on to be axed after this series finishes, according to betideas.com.

The show – now in its 22nd series and twenty years on air – saw its audience share plummet to a record-low after this weekend’s opening episode and has been given odds of 8/11 to be discontinued.

Conversely, there are odds of 11/10 for the BBC to invite a new host of celebrities to take on the ballroom for another series next year.

Lee Astley, spokesperson for betideas.com

“The Strictly Come Dancing bosses have yet another worry to deal with after viewing figures for their opening episode on Saturday plummeted to the lowest in the show’s history, with odds of 8/11 for them to sack the series altogether and for this season to be the programme’s finale. However, should things improve, the BBC show is 11/10 to survive yet another year and return to our screens in 2025 with a new line up of celebrities.”

The show’s history dates back to the 1950s when the original Come Dancing launched, it ran into the 1990s. It saw professional dancers battle it out against each other with hosts ranging from chat show host Terry Wogan, Nationwide presenter Mike Neville and BBC News host Angela Rippon. The series was rebooted with the celebrity twist two decades ago but has seen its cosy family image shattered in recent months with a number of controversies concerning the professional dancers.

