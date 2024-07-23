The director general of the BBC has apologised to Strictly Come Dancing contestants whose experience wasn’t a “wholly positive” one.

The corporation has unveiled its annual report amid a storm of negative stories about the culture and treatment of contestants on the flagship programme.

Addressing what tabloids have dubbed the ‘Strictly Crisis’, Tim Davie noted:

“I’m very sorry that anyone has had an experience on Strictly that hasn’t been wholly positive, I think that is something we do reflect on, and I’m sorry about that.

“Strictly is a wonderful show that brings a lot of joy to a lot of people, and has done so for 20 years, to both those involved with the show itself and to millions of people at home.

“Hundreds of people, be they pros, contestants or crew, have been part of it and had a brilliant experience.

“At the same time, if someone feels there was something wrong or they wanted to talk about their experience, then, of course, we want them to raise that with us and be in no doubt, we will take it seriously, listen and deal with it as appropriate.

“While I’m not going to talk about individuals, you can see evidence of that in recent weeks. So, I hope that anyone who does want to talk to us feels they can.

“It is vital that we have the right protocols and structures in place for the show. We keep these under review, and as you know we confirmed changes to these last week. It is essential these are right for everyone.

“Of course, alongside the fun and entertainment, there will be a degree of competitiveness, hard work, and a will to do well, that’s part of what makes this show. But there are limits and the line should never be crossed.

“We will never tolerate unacceptable behaviour of any kind.”

The programme has been hit by a series of allegations relating to its professional dancers and their training methods.

During the weekend, Sherlock actress Amanda Abbington spoke out in an interview about her partner Giovanni Pernice’s behaviour, labelling it as “unnecessary, abusive, cruel, and mean”. He has denied her claims.

Another pro, Graziano Di Prima, was axed from the show after allegations about his treatment of Love Island star Zara McDermott.

On Monday, former contestant Will Bayley spoke about an injury he sustained while attempting a jump in rehearsals for the show, alleging a lack of proper care and precaution on behalf of the production team.

His torn knee ligaments forced him to pull out of the series in 2019.

On the future of the show Davie said:

“I need to be assured we have the right safeguarding and duty of care in place, and that is the first question I ask.

“I am assured by the robust actions we have taken in terms of the changes we have made … that we are in a position to deliver a very good season this year and that has been my focus.”

“With that assurance, I’m looking forward to the next season.”

The BBC has announced new measures to strengthen welfare and support on the show.

These include supervised rehearsals with a member of production staff sitting in on training, and the addition of welfare producers for the celebrities and professional dancers.