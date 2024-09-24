‘One of the kookiest crime dramas of the year… stunning scenery, mystery, comedy and chicken-soup-for-the-soul’ – Radio Times

Find the perfect mix of crime, cookery and affairs of the heart in Recipes for Love & Murder, a delicious mystery drama starring the inimitable Maria Doyle Kennedy as a crime-solving advice columnist in a small, vibrant town in the beautiful region of the Karoo in South Africa.

With a winning combination of culinary delights and intrigue, the series – based on Sally Andrew’s best-selling novels – is a recipe for success and it delighted fans with its original launch on Acorn TV. With a second series in production, now is the perfect time to indulge in Recipes for Love & Murder Series One, which is set for its DVD and digital release on 30 September 2024 thanks to Acorn Media International and following its recent run on U&Drama.

Tannie Maria (Kennedy) leads a solitary life, writing recipes for the local paper, cooking with ingredients from her garden and chatting with her pet chicken, Morag. When the newspaper decides to cut her recipes column, she lobbies to take over the advice column instead, but things soon take an unexpected turn when a correspondent – who had written to Maria about her abusive husband – is found dead and she starts to investigate what happened, as well as trying to make sense of her own mysterious past.

Joining forces with Jessie September (Kylie Fisher), a rookie, risk-taking journalist and sometimes rival, they take it upon themselves to try and catch the killer before there are any more victims. Will they make too many enemies and risk the perpetrator catching them first?

Meanwhile, Maria comforts her readers by blending experiential advice with soothing recipes, but can she find the perfect balance between solving crimes and healing hearts? With breathtaking scenery, a loveable lead and well-seasoned mysteries, this wonderful series is chicken soup for the soul and will leave you hungry for more.

Recipes for Love & Murder Series One DVD

Release Date: 30 September 2024

Cat.No: AV3781

RRP: £27.99

Cert: 12 Running Time: 450 mins. on 3 discs

All episodes will be available on digital to download and keep from 29 September 2024