ITV And Matchroom Sign Extension For Snooker And Darts Events…

The deal will see World Snooker Tour’s British Open, Champion of Champions, Players Championship and Tour Championship continue to enjoy free-to-air coverage across ITV1, STV and ITVX. The broadcaster has signed a one-year extension to continue to offer the events via ITV Sport.

Niall Sloane, ITV Director of Sport:

“We are delighted to extend our partnership with Matchroom, and continue to bring free-to-air coverage to darts and snooker fans on ITV and ITVX. The deal includes The Masters as it enters an exciting expansion of its tournament alongside the existing big-name events our viewers enjoy annually.”

The extension also includes a host of high-profile Professional Darts Corporation events, including The Masters, UK Open, European Championship, Players Championship Finals, at least seven World Series of Darts global events and the World Series of Darts Finals – which was won recently by teenage sensation Luke Littler.

Marking the huge boom in darts at present, The Masters has been expanded from 24 to 32 players for 2025 to provide an extra session for viewers in January as part of ITV’s biggest-ever year of darts coverage.