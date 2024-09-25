The news services to produce a weekly ‘Global Affairs Podcast’ with Richard Engel and Yalda Hakim…

Sky News and NBC News have joined forces to launch ‘The World with Richard Engel and Yalda Hakim‘ – a new podcast that will combine eyewitness reporting from the frontline of the world’s most hazardous areas, with in-depth analysis and conversation with some of the most important and influential figures on the global stage.

Yalda Hakim, Lead World News Presenter, Sky News:

“I’m thrilled to be partnering with my friend Richard Engel, one of the most talented foreign correspondents of our time, on an exciting new project to help make sense of our world. This is a moment of intensifying conflict and polarisation. At times, it feels as if the idea of truth itself is vanishing, especially as technology makes it ever more difficult to tell the difference between what’s real and what’s fake, and as distrust between and within societies grows.

“I hope therefore this podcast can serve as a kind of port in the storm. We’ll be having discussions about the most important issues facing the planet with some of the smartest and most interesting people we know. I can’t wait!”

Richard Engel is the Chief Foreign Correspondent for NBC News. Yalda Hakim is the Lead World News Presenter for Sky News. Well-known to news audiences for their courageous coverage of hot zones across the globe, they have known each other as friendly competitors over the course of their award-winning careers.

Now under one roof at sister news organisations, they’ll come together each week to offer audiences a thoughtful look at our world’s most complex issues, as they give listeners the full story, on the people shaping global events.With their unparalleled first-hand experience and global connections, and through interviews with principals, policymakers, and eyewitnesses, Engel and Hakim will offer listeners a front-row seat to the most pressing issues of our time.

Episodes will be available every Wednesday from the 9th October, wherever you get your podcasts.

Richard Engel, Chief Foreign Correspondent, NBC News:

“The launch of this podcast comes at a crucial time in our world. We are in the midst of covering conflicts that have ripple effects across the globe. I can’t think of a better person than Yalda Hakim to explore these complex events with and delve into some of the most important issues. I’ve known Yalda for years. She’s an incredible reporter, caring, hard-working, and curious. Together, we’ll be talking to fascinating people about interesting and important subjects that have made us witnesses to history.”