Disney+ give a peek into forthcoming series Jilly Cooper’s Rivals

Ahead of its October 18th launch Disney+ today revealed the first full-length trailer for the upcoming adaptation of Dame Jilly Cooper’s iconic Rivals.

The trailer features as yet unseen characters from The Cooperverse with the eight-part series set against the backdrop of the drama, excess, and shocking antics of the power-grabbing social elite of 1980s England, Rivals delves headfirst into the ruthless world of independent television in 1986.

Rivals stars Alex Hassell as Rupert Campbell-Black, David Tennant as Lord Tony Baddingham, Aidan Turner as Declan OHara and Bella Maclean as Taggie OHara, alongside Danny Dyer, Katherine Parkinson, Nafessa Williams, Emily Atack and Victoria Smurfit.

Also starring in the upcoming series are, Catriona Chandler, Oliver Chris, Rufus Jones, Lisa McGrillis, Luke Pasqualino, Claire Rushbrook and Gary Lamont.

All episodes of Rivals will launch on 18 October 2024, exclusively on Disney+.

