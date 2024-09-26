Connect with us

Pick of the Plots: Thursday 26th September

Pick of the Plots

Your Pick of the Plots for Thursday, September 26.

Published on

Teddy convinces Phil to let Harry see out the work week at The Arches and concocts a plan to clear his sons name by holding a charity event for Sonia at Michell’s Autos.

Phil is shocked to learn of the event, but Teddy manages to diffuse the situation and Phil agrees to give Harry his job back.

Jack continues to voice his suspicions on Harry and Teddy, leaving them worried.

Meanwhile, Kat tells Bianca she needs to face up to her actions and go and see a GP about her erratic behaviour. Bianca meets Martin, but soon reiterates her distrust of Reiss.

Later, Bianca skips her GP appointment to attend Sonia’s fundraising event.

EastEnders, BBC One, tonight at 7.30pm or watch on BBC iPlayer now

Alone at the Dingles’, Belle waits for Amelia, who has agreed to meet her to talk things through. sHE is horror-struck when Tom lets himself in, blocks her exit and proceeds to lock the doors.

Meanwhile, Charles is unhappy when he sees that Laurel has gone ahead with her own ideas without consulting him and he finally snaps. However, their hatred quickly turns into passion and they end up kissing.

Shocked by their attraction, the pair enjoy some spiky back and forth before heading upstairs.

Having made up her mind to tell Charles how she feels, Manpreet arrives at Woodbine.

Elsewhere, Liam is impressed when John acts quickly to prevent Pollard’s angina attack.

Emmerdale, ITV1, tonight at 7.30pm

