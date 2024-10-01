Pastor Clayton tries to convince Yolande to change her statement, but she refuses to. He quickly leaves when Denzel arrives home. Patrick, Howie and Kim are shocked to learn of the events, but it’s clear Yolande has found strength by standing up to her attacker.

Later, Patrick and Yolande make to call it a night, but they are interrupted by the police who reveal that Pastor Clayton has taken his own life.

Meanwhile, Bianca’s suspicions are raised after Debbie’s will reading, and she heads to the café to speak to Brenda and Hugh about Reiss and Debbie’s marriage. Kat encourages Bianca to see a doctor about her recent issues. However, Bianca decides to track down Freddie instead and sneaks his microphone from the birdwatching spot at No. 25, hoping to record a confession from Reiss.

Elsewhere, Ian makes his disapproval of Anna clear, angering Cindy.

Also, Tommy puts on a nice-guy act in front of Kat and Alife, but it’s clear not all is resolved; George tries to bond with Kojo, but his efforts fall flat.

EastEnders, BBC One, tonight at 7.30pm or watch on BBC iPlayer now

Mack is stressed to find the sheep have escaped. He accuses Moira, who agrees not to go out alone from now on.

Meanwhile, Nicola tries to get to the bottom of what’s going on between Laurel and Charles. When the truth comes out, Laurel is left torn when Nicola questions why the fling is over.

Elsewhere, Aaron is left intrigued.

Emmerdale, ITV1, tonight at 7.30pm