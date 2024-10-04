As the finishing touches are put to Paul’s memorial rave on the street, with bunting and glow sticks, Bernie asks Todd to bring Paul’s ashes so she can give him the best spot on the dance floor.

A hungover Billy is shocked when he goes to the undertakers for Paul’s ashes only to discover Bernie already has them, how will he feel?

Bernie thanks the party goers for giving Paul a night to remember and reveals her plans to send his ashes into space.

Meanwhile, when Gail suggests she could sell the house to raise the money for Bethany’s medical bills, David’s horrified. Daniel plans to use some of Bertie’s trust fund money to help Bethany, but Ken urges him to think again.

Elsewhere, Ryan calls at the factory with an official looking letter. Carla reads it and her face falls. In the café, Ryan confides in Lisa that Carla’s stressed about her plea hearing but Lisa wonders if it is more than that. What has upset Carla?

Also, Dee Dee confronts Joel’s dad at the police station and suggests his son has gone on the run. Swain is forced to step in and tells Dee Dee to accept Joel is dead.

In The Rovers, Kirk holds a meeting of the Singles Club and discusses movies with Izzy.

Coronation Street, ITV1, tonight at 8pm

Arthur lies to April that he had sex with John. Hearing the conversation, Laurel is furious, heading off to find John on a warpath.

When Laurel enters The Woolpack to confront John, Arthur enters and is mortified as John denies his accusations.

Arthur lets slip about Laurel and Charles’ fling, which is overheard by a flabbergasted Jai.

Meanwhile, Moira and Ruby confide in each other.

Elsewhere, Liam and Chas share a charged look.

Emmerdale, ITV1, tonight at 7.30pm