Emmerdale star Roxy Shahidi is reportedly leaving the soap.

According to The Sun, her character Leyla Harding is set to be killed off in a big storyline, as Roxy looks for new opportunities after being part of the show for 16 years.

The actress first joined the cast in August 2008, leaving in August 2011, before making a brief return in December 2013 and then reprising her role permanently in January 2014.

A source told the paper:

“Roxy has adored her time on the soap and has made so many happy memories since she first joined. The cast have become like family to her and she has grown so much as an actress, but now feels like the perfect time to spread her wings and try something new.

“She is really excited about her meaty exit storyline, which will see her character Leyla die on screen. She’d rather go out in a blaze of glory and be remembered.”

An Emmerdale spokesperson declined to comment on the reports.

Leyla has faced many ups and downs during her time in the village, including a stint as a pole dancer, getting shot and battling a drug addiction, as well as navigating turbulent relationships and family conflicts.

Off-screen, Shahidi is a certified yoga instructor with a keen interest in wellness.

The ‘Drama Queens’ star – who has a six-year-old daughter with husband Arsher Ali – recently spoke of how much she has loved working on the ITV soap.

She noted:

“I absolutely love being in a soap like Emmerdale, because you’re able to grow your character over the years. It’s a process you don’t really get on many other dramas. And I’m so lucky to play Leyla, because she’s such a fun character.”

Emmerdale, weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV1 and STV