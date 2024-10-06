The singer and actress has become the second celebrity to leave this year’s series.

A combination of judges’ scores and viewers’ votes placed Toyah and her professional dance partner Neil Jones in the dance-off alongside Paul Merson and Karen Hauer.

Both couples performed their routines again; Toyah and Neil performed their Samba to Poor Unfortunate Souls from Little Mermaid, while Paul and Karen performed their Cha Cha to The Magnificent Seven from The Magnificent Seven.

The judges then delivered their verdicts, with Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, and Anton Du Beke all opting to save Paul and Karen. Although her vote couldn’t change the result, head judge Shirley Ballas mentioned that she would have made the same choice.

When asked by Tess about their time on the show, Toyah said:

“It’s been the best two months of my life, it has been fantastic. I have enjoyed every second. And you (Neil) have been phenomenal, thank you so much.”

Neil added: “She has made me laugh so much, I have never seen someone work so hard – I’m the one asking for breaks every now and then! She just kept going, she wanted to learn so much. If you saw her in the hallway she’s been practicing. Everyone’s been telling me have you seen Toyah practicing, she’s brilliant and she’s what Strictly is all about, and I’ve loved every moment.”

Tonight’s results show also featured a rom-com inspired routine from the professional dancers, choreographed by Mandy Moore and starring Neil Jones as the leading man. Plus, a show stopping musical performance of The Heart Asks Pleasure First from Alexis Ffrench.

Strictly Come Dancing returns next Saturday at 6.20pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.