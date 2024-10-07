ITV soap Emmerdale is celebrating 30 years of the Dingles this month.

To commemorate this milestone, the actors who portray this legendary clan have come together for a special photoshoot.

The Dingles made their debut in 1994 as the show started to evolve and bring in fresh characters following the infamous ‘plane crash’ in December 1993. Created by producer Mervyn Watson, their introduction aimed to add a touch of humour to the series.

They swiftly established themselves as the quintessential soap family from hell, with their ranks expanding over the years and new members frequently joining the mix.

The family was introduced gradually from late 1994 to early 1995, starting with brothers Ben (Steve Fury) and Butch (Paul Loughran) in August 1994, followed by their dad Zak (Steve Halliwell) in October, daughter Tina (Jacqueline Pirie) in December, and Zak’s wife Nellie (Sandra Gough) in January 1995, with another son, Sam (James Hooton), arriving in February 1995.

Early scripts suggested they lived in Robblesfield, but their shabby home was later said to be closer to the village after a new set was built at Harewood in 1998. They were known to people in Emmerdale and their reputation as being rogues was legendary.

Over the years, memorable characters were added, including Zak’s niece Mandy (Lisa Riley) in 1995, his nephew Marlon (Mark Charnock) in 1996, and his second wife Lisa (Jane Cox) that same year.

The year 2000 saw the introduction of Zak’s brother Shadrach (Andy Devine), son Cain (Jeff Hordley), and Cain’s cousin Charity (Emma Atkins), while 2002 brought in Cain’s half-sister Chas (Lucy Pargeter) and his lovechild with Charity, Debbie (Charley Webb). Another niece, Delilah (Hayley Tamaddon), joined the family in 2005.

Other notable additions include Belle, played by Eden Taylor-Draper, who is the daughter of Zak and Lisa and was born in 1998. Aaron Dingle, portrayed by Danny Miller, who is Chas’s son and made his debut in 2008. And Faith Dingle, played by Gillian Jephcott and Sally Dexter, the mother of Cain and Chas.

Thirty years on from their debut, the Dingles are saying farewell to their patriarch Zak following the real-life death of Steve Halliwell. Despite their sadness, the family are doing what they do best, pulling together.

In scenes airing next week on ITV and STV, Moira (Natalie J.Robb) answers a call from Debbie – revealing the tragic news Zak has passed away. Cain informs the family about Zak’s death. It’s a sad day for the Dingles and the village at large. The bereft family take comfort in being with each other.

Soon the villagers gather on Main Street to wave Sam and Cain off as they poignantly leave for Scotland to bring Zak home. Thanks to Chas the Woolpack becomes a space for mourning. Meanwhile Matty questions Moira’s decision to delay her operation in light of the news.

Later at Wishing Well, the Dingles gather and raise a glass to Zak’s memory. On the day of the funeral, a long-lost relative appears at the graveside, shocking the family.