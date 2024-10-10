Connect with us

Pick of the Plots: Thursday 10th October

Your Pick of the Plots for Thursday, October 10.

Cindy is forced to juggle several different tricky situations.

Meanwhile, Junior starts to talk to George about his mystery woman, as his feelings for Cindy weigh heavy on his heart.

George is intrigued as Junior admits that what started as a fling has developed into something much more serious, and he believes the woman feels the same way.

EastEnders, BBC One, tonight at 7.30pm or watch on BBC iPlayer now

