Junior tries to contact Cindy following the news of her and Ian’s engagement, but she avoids his calls. When a hurt Junior goes to confront her at Beale’s Eels, she tells him that the affair is over and asks him to leave.

In The Vic, Junior snaps at Peter after he continues to discuss the engagement, and later heads to the café where he asks Priya to join him for a drink. In The Vic, Cindy is anxious to see Ian and Junior talking as it becomes clear he is intent on playing games.

Meanwhile, Chelsea rails at her mum to keep her distance from Jack, but an oblivious Kim is all for the relationship. At the hospital, Amy gets upset at the rate of her recovery and an argument between Penny and Amy breaks out.

As the situation escalates between the Brannings and Penny, Denise finally reveals the truth – Chelsea was to blame for the crush.

Elsewhere, Nish concocts a plan as Suki and Eve continue to flaunt their engagement plans in front of him, and asks Vinny to speak to Habiba to arrange for Tye to visit the Square.

Also, Lauren continues to deal with her pain from the crush; Teddy tries to impress Sharon; and Freddie accompanies Bianca on a visit to the GP.

EastEnders, BBC One, tonight at 7.30pm or watch on BBC iPlayer now

Craig and Kit study CCTV from a train station car park. It shows Joel and then his dad around a locker. Kit interviews Gus and demands some answers.

On a riverbank, three lads spot a body floating in the water. Craig approaches Lisa and Kit and announces that they have found his body. Kit steals himself to break the news to Dee Dee and Lauren at the hospital.

Later, Kit questions Lauren about her whereabouts on the night of Joel’s death, revealing that the post mortem has shown that he was dead before he entered the river. Dee-Dee tells Ed and Ronnie that Joel was murdered.

Meanwhile, Daniel explains to Sarah how Bethany has got it into her head that he won’t want to be with her now she has a stoma bag. When Jenny reveals that Bethany dumped Daniel, Daisy sets off to the hospital, determined to put Bethany straight.

Sarah accuses Adam of stealing Damon’s money from the lock-up, but Adam points out that most likely suspect is Damon’s cousin who went to “check” on it.

Elsewhere, Stu is angry with Yasmeen when Mason reveals the social worker has found him somewhere to live. Stu tells Yasmeen he is thinking of moving to Germany to be with Eliza and Dom. How will Yasmeen react?

Also, Hope has a chest infection, which Dr Gaddas notes could be down to her vaping habit; Nick tells David that Rowan is pleading not guilty to blackmail and fraud so it will have to go to trial; Jesse tells David how he’s rented a flat in Oakhill but is expecting a financial windfall.

Coronation Street, ITV1, tonight at 8pm or watch on ITVX now

Moira receives news of an available operation slot the next day.

After returning home from Scotland and heading off to take a shower, Cain returns downstairs to find a devastated Moira and is left floored when she tells him that Zak has passed away.

Meanwhile, Billy admits to Mack that he’s going to have to take another fight but begs Mack to keep it a secret. Mack promises not to say anything and also offers to help.

Elsewhere, Tom and Amelia meet up.

Emmerdale, ITV1, tonight at 7.30pm or watch on ITVX now