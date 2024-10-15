The hunt for a murderer is on in a huge Weatherfield Whodunnit.

In Monday night’s episode of Coronation Street viewers saw Joel Deering’s (Calum Lill) body surface in a river. A subsequent post-mortem examination confirmed that he had died prior to entering the water, ruling out suicide. As Detective Constable Kit Green (Jacob Roberts) declared that Joel’s death was now classified as a murder investigation, a palpable sense of fear spread among several residents of Weatherfield.

In the weeks ahead, a series of thrilling flashbacks will assist viewers in piecing together the mystery as we follow the police in their efforts to unravel one of the street’s biggest ever whodunnits.

These flashbacks will transport viewers to the night of September 27th, the night Joel disappeared, showcasing the numerous characters who could be involved in his murder.

The first suspects to be spotlighted this week are Ronnie (Vinta Morgan), uncle of Joel’s wronged fiancé Dee-Dee, and Mason (Luca Toolan), the bad boy bully from the wrong side of town who has seemingly been turning his life around in recent weeks.

As the evidence mounts, DC Green will be pulled in all directions, while DS Swain (Vicky Myers), who was made to take a step back from the case, sets about her own inquiries. There are many twists and turns ahead, but who was really responsible for Joel’s death and how long will it take Kit and Lisa to catch the killer?