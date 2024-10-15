Today on Lorraine, the Change + Check campaign continued as Marti Pellow took the ‘Love Is All Around’ bus to the cobbles…

Marti was joined at the ITV Studios in Salford by Coronation Street regulars Sally Dynevor, Claire Sweeney and Sally Carman. Plus, Lorraine’s grand-daughter Billie makes her first live television appearance as she joins her ‘granny’ live in the studio alongside Lorraine’s daughter Rosie as she opens up about her postpartum anxiety.

Gathered outside the Rovers Return are breast cancer advocate and The Street actress Sally Dynevor, with fellow cast members Claire Sweeney and Sally Carman, engaging in a discussion about the current campaign and the vital role soaps play in conveying significant messages.

Explaining how important the Change + Check campaign is, Sally Dynevor said: “Change + Check is a really important campaign and in Breast Cancer Awareness Month, this is all so fantastic [to encourage] women to check their breasts. It’s brilliant what you’re doing and it’s very exciting to meet Marti as well.”

“I really think it was very important that Sarah shared her story as that made everyone even more aware, as someone in the public eye like that sharing that huge story, it really raises awareness so we are thrilled we got her onboard to prevent breast cancer. She did an amazing job and she was really lovely.”

Continuing the ‘Love Is All Around’ bus tour, Marti confirmed that he will be visiting Leeds and Newcastle before heading back to his own city of Glasgow later on in the week.

Claire Sweeney: “It’s very important. A while ago I started getting pains in my breast and I went and got a mammogram and thankfully I was fine but recently one of my closest friends was getting a different sensation and she went and got it checked and unfortunately she did have cancer, so I just think women need to be aware of whether it be a pain or a different sensation or a lump which is what you had [Sally Carman], to go get it checked.Just go with your instinct and get it checked.”

The new single, ‘Love is All Around’ sung by Marti Pellow, Lorraine Kelly and the Change + Check choir is now available to download and buy on all major platforms via the link below with proceeds donated to Future Dreams Breast Cancer Charity. https://slinky.to/LoveIsAllAround

