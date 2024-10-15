The Really Useful Group launches a new home for fans of music and musical theatre…

The Box Five Club invites all fans of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musicals to explore a world of unseen archives, behind-the-scenes moments, new videos and articles and special previews from new shows and music.

Fans can sign up for exclusive free access to The Box Five Club at www.boxfiveclub.com, subscribing to the curated newsletter featuring first looks, news, articles and video content, early access to tickets and events, as well as additional members’ perks and benefits. The launch of The Box Five Club comes as Andrew Lloyd Webber Musicals launches a online presence at www.andrewlloydwebber.com.

The recent launch coincides with the 38th anniversary of the opening of The Phantom of the Opera in London in 1986. This kicks off a new global fan celebration of the show around the world over the coming weeks and months.

To mark the anniversary of Phantom, The Box Five Club launches with a programme of content celebrating the much-loved show, including never-seen before photography, news articles and video content.

Fans will also get sneak peeks of other exciting news and features, including exclusive content from two soon-to-be-released albums: SUNSET BVLD (25th October), recorded at The Savoy Theatre London and soon to open on Broadway, and Starlight Express (8th November), recorded with the cast of the critically-acclaimed revival of this much loved show, currently playing in London.

James McKnight, CEO of The Really Useful Group:

“Andrew Lloyd Webber’s fanbase is one of the most passionate, enduring and diverse in the world. For over 50 years, Andrew Lloyd Webber’s incredible music has been brought to life for his fans across the globe through groundbreaking productions, in film & television and with concerts and experiences.

“From streaming the iconic Jesus Christ Superstar album, to music from new productions of Starlight Express in London or Sunset Boulevard on Broadway, or the pure joy of seeing The Phantom of the Opera for the first time, Andrew Lloyd Webber’s fans connect with his work in different ways, different languages and different countries. As the fandom continues to grow, we are excited to launch The Box Five Club to give all fans a carefully curated online experience, getting closer to the world of Andrew Lloyd Webber – from an incredible musical legacy to new productions and projects for years to come.”

The Box Five Club and the new online presence are significant new initiatives from the Really Useful Group as it seeks to celebrate Andrew Lloyd Webber’s work and continue to explore new ways to bring his work to fans, old and new, around the world.