Yesterday afternoon Loose Women paid tribute to actress and presenter Lynda Bellingham a decade on from her last TV appearance…

On Wednesday’s edition of Loose Women the ITV series remembered former panellist and friend of the show, the late Lynda Bellingham, who sadly passed away from cancer ten years ago.

Christine Lampard, Coleen Nolan, Linda Robson and Katie Piper paid tribute to Lynda in the studio, alongside some of her loved ones – including friend of 50 years Christopher Biggins and her All Creatures, Great and Small on-screen husband, Christopher Timothy.

Kaye Adams: “You just do not meet many Linda Bellingham’s in your lifetime and when you do, you never forget it”

Christopher Timothy: “My life was better for having her in it, that’s for sure…”

Lynda’s son Michael: “We remember mum with joy in our hearts and a smile on our face”

During the show, viewers also heard from Denise Welch, Kaye Adams and Nadia Sawalha who shared their fond memories of Lynda, as well as Coleen, who did the last ever television interview with Lynda before her passing and poignantly added: “Forever missing you Lynda.”

As well as being a loose lady, an actress and a passionate charity fundraiser, Lynda was a mum – and to end the show, Lynda’s eldest son Michael shared an emotional, written letter to honour her.

Lynda’s eldest son Michael: “First of all, my brother Robert and I would like to thank Loose Women and everyone associated with the show for remembering our dear mother today, and supporting us over the years. Furthermore, we thank all of the viewers of the show that loved our mother and celebrated her huge body of work during her life and after her passing.

Not a day goes by that we don’t think about mum. How incredible after all the years, people still want to remember her and celebrate her. We are bursting with pride. We remember mum with joy in our hearts and a smile on our face. My brother and I leave you with the words we spoke at her funeral 10 years ago, words she would tell us all the time and words we remember daily: ‘Tomorrow is another day my sons, onwards and upwards, and remember, don’t let the buggers keep you down’.”

