Emmerdale has introduced a new actress, Samantha Power, as Tina Dingle, taking over the role from Jacqueline Pirie, who played the character from 1994 to 1996.

In tonight’s hour-long episode, Tina, who is Zak’s daughter from his first marriage to Nellie and the sister of Cain, Sam, and Belle, showed up at Zak’s graveside.

It soon became clear that she was there to stake a claim on the Dingle family home, but her relatives weren’t having it. After mocking her family for being a bunch of ex-cons, Tina got a taste of her own medicine when Lydia pushed her to the ground, revealing a prison tag on her ankle.

Below, Samantha Power talks about filming her guest stint with the ITV soap.

Are you an Emmerdale fan? Did you ever see any episodes with the original Tina?

Yes! I absolutely do remember Jaqueline who played Tina. She was absolutely fantastic, I remember her character vividly! So I am very lucky to get the chance to pick up where she left off!

What was it like to be part of the Dingle family, especially at such a monumental time?

My husband said he had never known me to be this nervous! My first scene on my first day was at the graveside with ALL the Dingles! That’s a lot right! Luckily everyone was so nice and welcoming! I have to say a special shout out to Lisa Riley, the nicest human being! When I met her at the screen test I felt so safe, she couldn’t have been more giving and supportive and encouraging and that continued daily on set! I loved working with her!

Any memorable moments on set?

There was one specific scene with Lisa where I was face down in a pool of mud. That was extremely memorable and I loved every second of it. There was also a scene which involves an explosion which was so impressive.

She really set the cat amongst the pigeons with her claim to her part of the house. Was it fun to play?

Well, she has no filters and she will literally do anything to make sure she gets her way including her claim to the house. She is not one to be trusted! I loved it!

Has she met her match with any of the other Dingles?

With Mandy and Cain for sure! Tina is really good at manipulating people, especially the Dingles so I don’t think any of them are safe.

Did you know any of the cast or crew before?

I was lucky that I had worked with some of the cast and crew before! I worked with Zoe Henry (Rhona) at the West Yorkshire Playhouse (now Leeds Playhouse), I worked with Jeff Hordley (Cain) and Will Ash (Caleb) at Bolton Octagon! I worked with Ruth on Sound on Brassic Series 6 and Warren and Si on props on Ackley Bridge and Clare Make up designer on a BBC Sitcom years ago so it was lovely to have lots of familiar faces around when I started.

Were you welcomed on set?

Genuinely, it was the nicest job! Everyone was so kind, generous, encouraging and welcoming across all the departments!

What was your first day like?

On my first day it was Zak’s funeral, not only were they saying goodbye to Zak but also to the legendary Steve Halliwell and so to be there on location in the village I felt extremely honoured to be a part of that.

What is Tina like?

She is feisty, bolshy, selfish and she always seems to have an agenda and won’t stop at anything to get what she wants!

Do you enjoy playing her?

Absolutely, it’s a joy to play a character so far removed from who I am! I felt so at home at Emmerdale and love playing her!

Would you like to return to the show in the future?

Definitely! Emmerdale is an amazing place to work and Tina is just fantastic to play so I would love the opportunity to come back and cause more mischief.

Will you be watching your first episode go out?

Absolutely! It has been a very special job!