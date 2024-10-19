West End leading man Jon Robyns will star in the leading role…

Creators Ashley Jana and Will Nunziata have today announced that West End leading man Jon Robyns will play the title role in Figaro: An Original Musical at the iconic London Palladium.

The new musical will receive its world premiere in London with two fully-staged concert performances on Monday 3 February & Tuesday 4 February 2025. Playing the title role of Figaro, Jon Robyns has taken to the stage in some of the most iconic roles in musical theatre including The Phantom in The Phantom of the Opera (His Majesty’s Theatre); Jean Valjean and Marius in Les Misérables (Sondheim Theatre), King George in Hamilton (Victoria Palace) and Princeton/Rod in Avenue Q (Original London Cast, Noel Coward & Gielgud Theatres).

Jon Robyns joins the previously announced, Katherine Howard, Aimie Atkinson, Cayleigh Capaldi and Sophia Goodman. Further star casting announcements will be made soon the production team note. Initial Creative Team members include musical director Caitlin Morgan (Six: The Musical, Burlesque), costume designer Sophia Pardon (The Wizard of Oz, Once), set designer Justin Williams (Your Lie In April, Death Note), lighting designer Alex Musgrave (The White Factory, You Are Here).

Figaro: An Original Musical is the hauntingly beautiful tale of Sienna, a young woman who dreams of singing but feels imprisoned by her life on her father’s farm.

When a chance encounter with two young orphans thrusts her into the life of a travelling performer, she meets the handsome Figaro, who promises to make all her dreams come true – but there is always a price to fame.

Part love story, part mystery, Sienna’s journey to discover herself and live the life she always wanted is fraught with twists and turns until it culminates in a moment that will change the course of her life forever.

Tickets are on sale now at lwtheatres.co.uk or at figaromusical.com.