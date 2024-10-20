The former footballer and Sky Sports Pundit has become the fourth celebrity to leave this year’s series.

A combination of judges’ scores and viewers’ votes placed Paul and his professional dance partner Karen Hauer in the dance-off alongside JB Gill and Amy Dowden.

Both couples performed their routines again; Paul and Karen performed their Samba to Car Wash by Rose Royce. Then, JB and his partner Amy performed their Jive to Hey Ya! by Outkast.

The judges then delivered their verdicts, with Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, and Anton Du Beke all choosing to save JB and Amy.

Head judge Shirley Ballas said that she would have made the same choice.

When asked by Tess about their time on the show, Paul said:

“It’s been really good. For anybody I talk to, I would say you’ve got to go on this show. It’s amazing – everybody. There’s a Tottenham fan over there called Lincoln and even he’s nice! It’s been amazing, honestly, amazing. I loved every minute of it, I’ve had a great teacher.

“She’s been amazing, absolutely amazing and I couldn’t wish for a better coach. I’ve loved every minute of it. I can dance now – I’ve won because I can dance, I couldn’t dance before and I can half dance now. It’s a bonus, absolute bonus.”

Karen added: “Absolutely, you’ve been a joy. I’ve never giggled this much. My abs are really tight now. I am so proud of you. Every week you have showed up, you have improved. You’re what Strictly is about and I want to thank you for bringing such joy and just showing everyone that it is possible with a little bit of work and lots of giggles.”

Tonight’s results show also featured a routine from the professional dancers, as Nancy Xu and Dianne Buswell took centre stage in a passionate Paso Doble. The routine was choreographed by Oti Mabuse and was set at a cantina along a sweltering highway in the Southern states, featuring the song “Don’t Let Me Be Misunderstood” by Santa Esmeralda.

There was also a musical performance from Sophie Ellis-Bextor with her new single Freedom Of The Night.

Strictly Come Dancing returns next Saturday at 6.25pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.