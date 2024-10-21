Emmy-award winning media company World of Wonder has begun work on its first scripted project…

I Hate People, People Hate Me follows two friends – Jovi (Bobbi Summers) and Tabitha (Lily Kazimiera) – as they navigate the local queer community of their hometown, Toronto, as despairing outsiders; exploring their identities from the sidelines of a world that feels to them increasingly mainstream and commodified.

The offbeat and surreal comedy sees them bonding over a mutual hatred of their peers and society at large; as Jovi and Tabitha fumble their way through drug and sexual experimentation and awkward interactions with everyone around them, with the hope of making their mark on the world. The six-part dark comedy series has been created by, and stars, Canadian comic Bobbi Summers.

Randy Barbato & Fenton Bailey, Co-founders of World of Wonder and Executive Producers:

“Bobbi Summers’ voice and vision is so hilariously unique, when we saw the series we knew we had to bring it to audiences worldwide. Bobbi’s singular talent along with a magnificent supporting cast and some of the most raw and raucous jokes we’ve seen is a recipe for an instant WOW Presents Plus fan favorite and camp classic!”

Bobbi Summers not only created and stars in the series but also wrote and performed an original soundtrack for the show under their musical moniker “Peachy-CC”.

Bobbi Summers said: “I guess the upside to misery is that it can be pretty unifying, it’s sort of the glue that bonds the leads of ‘I Hate People, People Hate Me’ together. As a storyteller, I am always trying to take some of that lemony sorrow and squeeze it into Minute Maid lemonade via comedy and music. So that’s this show – a punky odyssey through the gutters of our despair – but we try to have some fun along the way, and make a lot of perverted jokes. When I first met with the team at World of Wonder, I knew right away that the bold, fresh programming on WOW Presents Plus would make it the perfect home to bring the series to audiences around the world. I can’t wait for people to meet Jovi and Tabitha!”

Executive Produced by Lauren Corber, Evan Dell’Aquila and Lisa Filipelli and produced by LoCo Motion Pictures. The series will premiere exclusively on WOW Presents Plus, joining World of Wonder’s extensive catalogue of original programming, World of Wonder-produced documentary films, licensed content including the recently acquired House on Fire, and the entire international Drag Race franchise – all available to catch-up on now.

I Hate People, People Hate Me will premiere globally on World of Wonder’s owned SVOD service, WOW Presents Plus in 2025.