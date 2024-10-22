As the world eagerly awaits for news of the next James Bond, Fremantle has acquired the global distribution rights to My Life As Roger Moore…

This feature documentary offers an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the charismatic actor who redefined the role. Produced by Whynow Studios the documentary is set to air on BBC Two and iPlayer later this year.

Céire Clark, Senior Acquisitions Manager, International, Fremantle:

“Partnering with Whynow Studios, BBC and the Moore family on My Life As Roger Moore is an incredible opportunity for us at Fremantle. We’re excited to share the fascinating journey of this legendary actor with audiences. This documentary honours Roger’s legacy and sheds light on how he revitalised the role of Bond and left an indelible mark on cinema history.”

My Life As Roger Moore takes viewers back to a golden age of cinema, tracing Moore’s unlikely rise from a young knitwear model to an era-defining icon. It shows how Moore refined his persona as a debonair, seasoned man-about-town, and finally won his breakthrough role as Bond. As gender and social roles evolved in the seventies, Moore infused the traditionally macho tough-guy role of the British spy with style, sophistication and natural charisma during his Bond debut in the 1973 smash hit, Live and Let Die, redefining Bond for a new generation.

Beyond Bond, the documentary explores Moore’s life as an A-List star, friends with the Sinatra family, as well as Tony Curtis, Elizabeth Taylor and countless other Hollywood legends. Knighted for his charitable work as a UNICEF ambassador rather than his acting, Moore’s humility and life off-screen are finally allowed to shine.

The documentary has been made in collaboration with Moore’s estate and family, offering unprecedented access to never-before-seen personal archives, including letters and home movies. Viewers will see exclusive interviews with his three children – Geoffrey, Deborah and Christian as well as interviews with friends, colleagues and co-stars.

BBC Arts re-launched Arena last year, working with some of the UK’s leading filmmakers and championing the best of British documentary-making and creativity, to produce award-winning films.

Ahead of the famous strand’s 50th anniversary in 2025, a series of new films have been commissioned exploring a range of subjects, including My Life As Roger Moore. The film is Directed by Jack Cocker, Executive Produced by Janet Lee and Gabriel Jagger and Produced by Karen Steyn. Fremantle is handling global distribution of the documentary.

Janet Lee, Head of Content, Whynow Studios:

“Whynow Studios is delighted to have had the opportunity to work with the BBC and Fremantle to tell the story of one of Britain’s best loved Bonds. Roger’s style, wit and humility shone through everything he did – people genuinely loved him. With one raised eyebrow we tell the story of how Roger Moore the civilian became Roger Moore the superstar both on and off the screen.”