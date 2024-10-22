BBC announces its 2024 US Presidential Election Results Night Programming…

The Beeb’s overnight US election TV results programme will be broadcast from Washington DC – anchored by US Chief Presenters Caitríona Perry and Sumi Somaskanda, who will lead viewers through every twist and turn of events with their unrivalled knowledge and experience of the US political landscape.

Deborah Turness, CEO of BBC News:

“People across the world turn to BBC News for trusted, impartial news that rises above polarised politics. The results of the 2024 US Presidential Election will have a huge impact on all of us, and BBC News will be there to deliver the most comprehensive reporting with breaking news, insight and analysis across our platforms.

“An unbeatable team of BBC News presenters in Washington DC will be guiding us through the results night, with help from our expert correspondents on the ground in every key battleground state, and across the world. We’ll be providing audiences with up-to-minute results, analysis and reactions, debunking disinformation and providing election coverage like only the BBC can.”

Caitríona and Sumi will be joined in the studio by BBC US special correspondent Katty Kay, who will be providing extra insight and discussing the unfolding events; BBC News presenter Christian Fraser, who will be analysing the results with the special BBC US Election graphics touchscreen; and the BBC’s Social Media Investigations Correspondent Marianna Spring, who will be analysing what is unfolding on social media.

Clive Myrie will host the News at Ten from Washington DC outside the White House, before joining the results show and reporting from the White House for the first hours of the night. From 6am GMT BBC Breakfast will join forces with the results programme with Jon Kay joining Sumi and Caitríona in the studio.

Throughout the night North America Editor Sarah Smith and Senior North America correspondent Gary O’Donoghue will be with the presidential candidates at their election HQs to bring the latest mood and view from the parties as the results come in.

The corporations team of US correspondents will be with voters across the country in key battleground states – Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, North Carolina, Georgia, Michigan, Arizona and Nevada. These states are where the election will be won or lost, with polling showing very little between Harris and Trump’s support. Beeb correspondents on the ground will be speaking with voters to gauge the sense of mood and direction in each of these states as the night progresses.

“We will also be hearing from correspondents around the world – including Lyse Doucet in Jerusalem, Steve Rosenberg in Russia, James Waterhouse in Ukraine and Laura Bicker in China – as they report how the news of the election is being received outside of the US.

“The team in the Washington DC studio will be joined by a lineup of expert guests, including US governors, members of Congress, campaign officials and commentators for exclusive interviews and in-depth conversations.” – BBC News

BBC News at One will come from Washington DC all week, presented by Jon Kay, and there will be continued coverage and analysis across BBC News platforms as the results and political landscape becomes clear.

BBC Radio 4, BBC 5Live and the World Service will deliver a joint radio election special, live from Washington DC presented by Nuala McGovern and Ros Atkins. On air from 2200 to 0600 GMT with as polls close across the US with reaction and analysis. From 6am Justin Webb will be presenting the Today programme from Washington DC – updating listeners on the events overnight and giving the latest updates as they come in.

The BBC Verify US team will also be based in the bureau and will be fact checking and adding context to claims that emerge through the night. The results programme will start at 22:45 GMT, 5th Nov (5:45pm ET) on BBC One, the News Channel and iPlayer and run through to 9am GMT, 6th Nov (4:00am ET).

BBC audiences around the world will be able to follow up-to-the minute reporting on the BBC News website and app, with all the latest news, results and analysis from the correspondents across the country. Full results will be available as the votes are counted, and news alerts will keep audiences updated on the biggest news throughout the night.