Yesterday the gong was issued to Harriet Dyer…

Harriet Dyer:

“When I was young, I was always sad because nothing really happened to me but now, I’m older, I’ve got so much stuff to mention in my comedy. So, comedy has changed my life really… because I’m unemployable everywhere else! It’s the only thing I haven’t been banished from yet. It’s great that I can be myself and fit it somewhere.”

Last night up-and-coming comedians from across the UK took to the stage of Project House in Leeds to compete for The Channel 4 Sean Lock Comedy Award 2024 – hosted by comedian Joe Wilkinson.

Now in its second year, the award is designed to showcase talented new writers and performers who embody the alternative comedic spirit of Sean and Channel 4.

Last night’s winner, Harriet Dyer, will be given a unique opportunity to kickstart her career in TV comedy. As recipient of the award, the Cornish comic will receive £5,000 to support her live work as well as a script commission from Channel 4’s Comedy team and paid writing experience across Channel 4’s comedy Entertainment and Digital departments.

Harriet has been a full-time comedian since 2013. She has performed a number of solo shows at the Edinburgh Fringe, including the critically acclaimed Trigger Warning, which was filmed and released by NextUp Comedy. She also gigs around the country at all the major comedy clubs and festivals. She has bipolar disorder and does advocacy work around mental health. She is also the creator of the monthly mental health comedy night, Barking Tales.

Charlie Perkins, Head of Comedy at Channel 4:

“Harriet’s mind is amazing. What a kick to see 300 people united in laughter about a hedgehog that comes through your letterbox to let you know the internet guy is at the front door. Such a singular voice, and so reminiscent of Sean’s ability to make the surreal universal. Congratulations to Harriet and well done to all of our finalists- the standard was incredible. The future is very very bright for all of them.”