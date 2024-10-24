Radio remains as resilient and relevant as ever, with the latest RAJAR listening results showcasing that a record 51m people are listening to their favourite radio stations each week…

Commercial stations continue to be the audience’s preferred choice, boasting 40.1 million weekly listeners, a 2.1% increase year-over-year. Bauer Media Audio UK draws 23.5 million weekly listeners with its array of brands, including the Hits Radio Network, now at a record high of 7.2 million listeners, and the Absolute Radio Network with an unprecedented 5.7 million weekly listeners.

Gary Stein, Director of Audio for Bauer Media Audio UK:

‘We’ve invested significantly in Hits Radio and it’s fantastic to see such brilliant results for the network as it grows to a new record reach, while Greatest Hits Radio continues to the be the UK’s most listened to commercial station. Absolute Radio Network has also enjoyed another standout performance with record audiences and a special mention to Clyde 1 and Forth 1 in Scotland which are celebrating their best audiences since the turn of the century.’

This quarter’s highlights include The Hits Radio Network has achieved its largest audience ever, with 7.2 million weekly listeners, a 10.7% increase year-over-year. The flagship Hits Radio station now attracts 4.6 million listeners weekly, a staggering 143.6% growth year-over-year.

Greatest Hits Radio is the top commercial station in the nation, with 7.4 million weekly listeners, up by 12.9% year-over-year. Simon Mayo hosts the largest commercial drivetime show, while Ken Bruce has the most popular show on commercial radio, with over 4 million weekly listeners.

The combined reach of Hits Radio and Greatest Hits Radio (the Hits Radio Portfolio) is now 13.3 million listeners, a 10.5% increase year-over-year, and 15.1 million including partner stations, up by 6.7% year-over-year.

The Absolute Radio Network is celebrating its highest reach ever with 5.7 million listeners, a 3.7% increase year-over-year, and Absolute Radio Country has hit a new peak with 541,000 weekly listeners, a 25.8% increase year-over-year.

Both the Magic Radio Network and KISS Network have 3.7 million listeners each, with Magic Soul and Magic at the Musicals achieving record numbers, while KISSTORY remains the number one commercial digital station.

Over a third of Bauer’s listening now occurs through connected devices, including smart speakers, web, and app, with an additional 52% via DAB. Bauer also boasts four of the top five digital commercial stations: KISSTORY at number one, Absolute Radio at number two, and Absolute 80s and KISS at four and five, respectively.

Simon Myciunka, CEO for Bauer Media Audio UK:

‘All our teams at Bauer Media Audio UK are incredibly proud to be part of an industry that is thriving, and today’s results speak volumes about the strong connections our brands have with listeners. We remain committed to delivering exceptional content and experiences that resonate with both these audiences and our valued advertisers and partners.’