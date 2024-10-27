Promo takes a look at the forthcoming documentary to air on ITV1 and STV…

Filmed over 12 months, this landmark ITV documentary, follows Prince William and the first year of his Homewards programme which he hopes will demonstrate it is possible to end homelessness.

In the two-episode series powerful stories of those currently facing homelessness or who have lived experience of the issue will be broadcast alongside some life-changing solutions.

Founded by Prince William and The Royal Foundation in June 2023, Homewards is a transformative, locally led programme, that aims to demonstrate that it’s possible to end homelessness, making it rare, brief and unrepeated.

Over five years, Homewards is working with six flagship locations across the UK – Aberdeen, Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole, Lambeth in London, Newport, Northern Ireland and Sheffield – to provide them with the space, tools and expertise to deliver and demonstrate innovative solutions that prevent and end homelessness, creating tried and tested models that can be scaled.

Homewards will also raise awareness of the breadth and complexities of homelessness through national campaigns, local storytelling and by placing those with lived experience at the heart of this work. Inspired by success stories in countries such as Finland and innovative projects in the UK, Homewards will show that by working together we can change the narrative, galvanise momentum, and drive forward lasting change to end homelessness for good.

Prince William: We Can End Homelessness airs 30th and 31st October at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX, STV and STV Player