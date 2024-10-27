The doctor and TV personality has become the fifth celebrity to leave this year’s series.

A combination of judges’ scores and viewers’ votes placed Punam and her professional dance partner Gorka Marquez in the dance-off alongside Shayne Ward and Nancy XU.

Both couples performed their routines again; Punam and Gorka performed their Tango to Sweet Dreams by Eurythmics. Then, Shayne and his dance partner Nancy performed their Paso Doble to In The Hall of The Mountain King by Edvard Grieg.

The judges then delivered their verdicts, with Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, and Anton Du Beke all choosing to save Shayne and Nancy. Their decision was endorsed by head judge Shirley Ballas.

When asked by Tess about their time on the show, Punam said:

“I am really proud of myself. You know I’ve taken on something that’s so out of my comfort zone. The one thing that I’ve very much learnt is to say yes more, and that there is no point in your life when you can stop learning new skills. I’ve learnt more than dancing, I’ve learnt so much from Gorka. Everyone’s been so incredible and it’s just memories that I’ll take home forever and I am very proud. I’ve made my family very proud, I’m just really grateful.”

Gorka added: “It’s been incredible, it’s been a fantastic six weeks. I’m very proud of what she has achieved. She’s a GP and a Mum. She had never danced before and I think she improved week by week. I think she is truly what the show is about, someone who doesn’t have experience in the performance world came here and learnt to dance. She wanted to do so well and worked so hard.”

Tonight’s results show also featured a Beetlejuice-inspired routine led by Carlos Gu, while there was music from Lady Blackbird.

Due to unforeseen circumstances, Amy Dowden MBE was unable to be in tonight’s results show.