Danny Mac has reprised his role as Mark ‘Dodger’ Savage in Hollyoaks.

A decade after his last appearance, the actor is back on the Hollyoaks set, reuniting with co-stars Anna Passey, Nikki Sanderson, and Jeremy Sheffield.

In true Blake fashion, Dodger is set to have a ‘hidden agenda’ when he resurfaces in the village, leaving viewers to ponder his intentions.

The character had a hero ending back in January 2015 when he went on the run after taking the blame for killing his evil brother Will in order to protect daughter Nico.

Talking about reprising the role, Danny Mac said

“After a decade away, I’m thrilled to be returning and reuniting with my incredible co-stars, old friends and a character very close to my heart. Dodger escaped, leaving a great deal behind. I’ve always wondered whether he could return and who he might have become in the 10 years since he ran away. Now that he’s back, there’s a lot to uncover, but one way or another, we will finally find out.”

Mac’s recent credits include: Grace (ITV), Trollied (Sky), Midsomer Murders (ITV), as well as the upcoming feature film Flight 298, based on a concept by the Duffer Brothers (Stranger Things). His extensive theatre work has also earned him a number of accolades including ‘Best Actor’ for his portrayal of Joe Gillis in the multi-award-winning revival of Sunset Boulevard.