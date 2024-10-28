Nish grows suspicious of The Six after he overhears a clandestine chat between Kathy and Suki. He then stumbles upon the women gathering at No.41 to go over their statements, following a summons to the police station for clarification.

Nish is adamant something is awry, but the women insist they have nothing to hide. Nish insists on travelling with the group to the police station where he and the women are re-interviewed by DCI Arthurs on the events of Christmas.

Later, Nish heads to No.41, convinced Suki is hiding something. Suki reels as Nish confronts her.

Meanwhile, Jean is consumed by guilt for talking to social services. Stacey convinces Jean to keep quiet, but Jean is shamefaced when she spots a tense conversation between Alfie, Kat and Bianca on the Square.

Alfie reassures Jean on her actions, but it all gets too much when Elaine probes her for gossip at The Vic. Jean accidentally offends Kojo.

Later, Harvey attempts to cook Jean dinner on advice from Kathy, but Jean eats with Kojo in The Vic to apologise.

EastEnders, BBC One, tonight at 7.30pm or watch on BBC iPlayer now

While investigating a vandalised car, Lisa uncovers that the damage occurred on the same road where Joel was assaulted that very night. The owner recalls hearing a heated argument between two men near his flat.

She confides in Dee Dee that the car was hit by a red car. Lisa discovers Ronnie’s red car was in for repair and tackles him in The Rovers.

Later in the flat, Carla praises Lisa for her work and juggling motherhood. However, as Carla lays a comforting hand on her, Lisa flinches and makes a swift exit, leaving Carla gutted.

Meanwhile, Gemma, Bernie and the quads return from their trip. Bernie and Billy disagree again over her plan to send the ashes into space. Billy refuses to give her his share.

Chesney finishes the deep-clean of Prima Doner. But he’s outraged when Dev says that he won’t be paid for the whole month the place is shut, due to his zero-hours contract. Bernie is furious with Dev as Chesney is forced to take a delivery job for minimum wage on zero hours.

Elsewhere, when Cassie reveals she’s going on a date later, Steve is disparaging about the man she’s meeting. Cassie reckons he is jealous. Later, Steve boosts Cassie’s self-esteem after her date doesn’t go to plan.

Also, Leanne tells Nick she can’t face being front-of-house after The Institute fallout. How will she react when Nick offers Toyah the job of bistro manager?

Jesse has an announcement which will stun the Platt family.

Coronation Street, ITV1, tonight at 8pm or watch on ITVX now

Aaron encourages Mack to put a stop to Billy’s fighting before it’s too late. Mack tries to talk Billy down from the fight, but Billy is adamant that he needs the money.

Jade unpacks the dangerous rules of the illegal fight. The penny drops for Billy that Aaron was right about the nature of the event. Billy realises he has made a big mistake.

Meanwhile, Nicola’s cogs are now whirring as she has guessed that Carl’s upset is related to Tom, but her son clams up when Tom unexpectedly returns to the house.

Elsewhere, as Moira and Cain comfort each other, both are painfully aware this could be a rehearsal for a more permanent farewell.

Also, Gail is frustrated with Ryan.

Emmerdale, ITV1, tonight at 7.30pm or watch on ITVX now