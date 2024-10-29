ITV2 is launching a new companion show to I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!.

The new interactive companion show will be called I’m A Celebrity…Unpacked, and it will be hosted by former jungle stars Joel Dommett and Sam Thompson, along with Capital radio DJ Kemi Rodgers.

The trio will strive to get all the latest behind the scenes gossip with unseen clips, exclusive interviews and the insider’s guide to the iconic Bushtucker Trials. They will also be joined by various exciting celebrity guests throughout the show’s run.

Viewers will be invited to participate in the lively debate through social media and the app, and they can also submit their questions to be asked directly to the campmates during the Bush Telegraph or in the studio after they exit the Jungle.

Dommet said he was “excited to do live jungle based telly again” having previously hosted I’m A Celebrity Extra Camp for ITV2. Rodgers said she is “absolutely over the moon” to be hosting the show, while Thomspon said it was a “complete honour” to be invited to take part.

The show aired from 2002 to 2020 and was originally called I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! Now! until 2015. It then changed its name to Extra Camp until 2019, with both versions broadcasting live on ITV2 right after the main show.

In 2020, it was replaced by The Daily Drop, which became available on ITV Hub the next morning.