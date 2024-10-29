Emmerdale star Daisy Campbell has announced that she is leaving the show.

The actress has played Amelia Spencer in the ITV soap since 2011, however bosses have reportedly decided to call time on the role.

Speaking to The Mirror, Campbell said that she found the prospect of leaving the show daunting when the news was first broken to her.

“It wasn’t my choice to leave and it was a shock at first. Being in Emmerdale is all I have ever known. I’ve spent the whole of my childhood growing up in the soap and it felt daunting.”

The actress was informed by Emmerdale producers that they had run out of storylines for Amelia.

In what reads like a swipe, she noted that her character “isn’t part of the Dingles”, implying the show has no use for characters who are not part of the colossal clan.

“Amelia isn’t part of the Dingles, her dad has left, Samson has gone now and she doesn’t have any family. There is nowhere to take Amelia and I understand that. I feel incredibly lucky to have been in the soap for 13 years and to have been handed so many opportunities at such a young age.”

Fans can expect to see Amelia’s last scenes just before Christmas.

Campbell joined the cast when she was just 7 years old, and over the years, viewers have watched Amelia navigate through a teen pregnancy and a troubled relationship with Noah Dingle.

Currently on screen, she is caught up with the villainous Tom King, even getting involved in his plans for revenge against his estranged wife, Belle Dingle.

On reflection, Campbell notes that she is “really excited” about her post-Emmerdale future and that it is a good thing that the show made the choice for her.

“Obviously it was a shock at first but now I have had time to digest it all, I am really excited. Emmerdale has actually done me a favour because I would never have left if they hadn’t decided there was no longer anywhere to take Amelia. I am glad it was their choice and not mine. I see it as a big positive now because it is such a great chance to push myself, start a new chapter away from Emmerdale and take on hopefully some new parts. I am really excited about what lies ahead.”