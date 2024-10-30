As the investigation into Joel Deering’s murder continues, Coronation Street fans have been playing detective, piecing together clues from a series of flashbacks.

In tonight’s episode (Wednesday, October 30), Carla Connor (Alison King) is seen leaving the factory and catching sight of someone lurking in the shadows.

Carla has since kept quiet despite her connection to DS Swain (Vicky Myers). However, it becomes clear tonight that she has been lying.

The mystery of the night of September 27th still unsolved, does Carla know more about Joel’s disappearance than she’s letting on or is she covering for someone else?

