It’s Halloween, and trouble is brewing as everyone prepares to celebrate the occasion at The Vic.

Elaine asks Kojo to wear George’s costume and he gladly accepts.

Denise checks in with Linda about Nish, while Avani has some difficult questions for the man himself at no.41.

The Six reel at The Vic after closing, as they await their fate.

EastEnders, BBC One, tonight at 7.30pm or watch on BBC iPlayer now

Nicola and Jimmy’s relationship is under strain.

Meanwhile, Tom is under pressure.

Elsewhere, when Chas invites both Liam and Ella to Halloween in the pub, Liam struggles to hide his feelings for Chas.

Emmerdale, ITV1, tonight at 7.30pm or watch on ITVX now