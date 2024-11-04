Over the centuries, the British Royal Family has been embroiled in numerous scandals that have shocked the nation…

Even the most dedicated royal enthusiasts might not know the story about the prince and the sex chair.

A new Channel 4 series airing tomorrow night will explore the unique piece of furniture that was specially designed for the amorous Prince Bertie in the late 19th century, before he became King Edward VII in 1901.

In A History of Royal Scandals, historian and presenter, Professor Suzannah Lipscomb, explains that Bertie – Queen Victoria’s eldest son – was “married off” to Princess Alexandra of Denmark in 1863. After having six children together, Alexandra’s health deteriorated, and she “settled for a quiet family life in the countryside”, while Bertie headed to France and “swiftly became a magnet to the courtesans of the capital”.

Suzannah reveals that Bertie visited Parisian brothels and sex shows at the Moulin Rouge with “gay abandon”, and when his ability to perform could no longer match his carnal appetite, he commissioned what became known as the “siège d’amour” (“love chair”).

In a shocking clip from the programme, historian Cat Arnold tells Suzannah: “The chair was built by a chap called Soubrier – a famous Parisian carpenter – for when Bertie went to a top brothel in Paris, and it seems to have been built to cope with his considerable girth.”

Discussing how the unusual piece of furniture was used, Cat says: “One idea is that a woman lies down and Bertie then braces himself on the steps. Another woman would then lie underneath on a cushioned part, and her role would be – what they call in the adult entertainment industry – a fluffer. By the time this had been commissioned, Bertie was not only fat, but edging towards impotence, so he would need to be refreshed from time to time.

“Bertie’s never say die attitude makes you proud to be British really.”

Summarising Bertie’s place in history, Suzannah adds: “Bertie’s antics meant that many onlookers questioned his ability to rule. But when he finally acceded to the throne in 1901 as Edward VII, he threw himself into the role with gusto and truly excelled as a monarch. As a husband, however, he remained profoundly disappointing.”

Six-part series A History of Royal Scandals sees Suzannah delve deep into Britain’s extensive regal history to reveal more about the scandals we think we already know, and perhaps uncover some shocking new ones along the way.

In a year when speculation about the private lives of the current Royal Family has reached fever pitch, Suzannah discovers that intrigue and fascination about what goes on behind palace gates is certainly no modern phenomenon.

Tuesday’s episode, the second in the series, focuses in particular on sex scandals, and as well as Prince Bertie’s sex chair, Suzannah explores how rumours of sexual indiscretions were used to target a formidable medieval queen and still follow her centuries on, and also seeks to find out if 13-year-old King James VI of Scotland was groomed by his 37-year-old uncle, Esme Stewart.

A History of Royal Scandals on More4. Stream or watch Tuesdays at 9pm.